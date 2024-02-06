Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Dollar Tree worth $71,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.