Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

