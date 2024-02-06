Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

PAYX opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

