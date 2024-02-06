Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.