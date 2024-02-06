Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

