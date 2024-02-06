Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

