Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

