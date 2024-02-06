Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 131 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

