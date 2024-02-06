Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 8.09% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $354,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

