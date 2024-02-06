DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

NYSE:DD opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

