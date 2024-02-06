DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This mid-cap tech stock just jumped 30%…and is still cheap
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 companies that more than doubled analyst EPS estimates
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.