eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 140,893 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

