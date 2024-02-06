eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 218,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of eBay worth $75,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at eBay
In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
eBay Stock Performance
EBAY opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
