Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.81.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.5 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$46.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.91. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

