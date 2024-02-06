Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,326.00

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,326 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,326 ($16.62), with a volume of 48659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($16.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.07) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,190.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,656.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15,476.19%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

