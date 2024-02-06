Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Downgraded by Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Entain Stock Performance

About Entain

Shares of Entain stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Entain has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $19.02.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

