Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 1st

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

EBTC opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $333.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $45,318.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,031.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

