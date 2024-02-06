Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Equifax worth $72,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $244.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.