Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 12.0 %

EL opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $267.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

