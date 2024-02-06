Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.11.

EL opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

