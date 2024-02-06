Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

