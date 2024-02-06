Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
