Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $78,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

