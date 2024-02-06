FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $477.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.