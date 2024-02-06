Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Fastenal worth $100,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

