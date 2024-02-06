Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

FITB opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

