Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 120.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 580,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 317,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

