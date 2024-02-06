Financial Review: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) versus BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50% BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CI Financial and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CI Financial and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and BKF Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.06 $230.57 million $0.23 52.96 BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.71 $2.24 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

CI Financial beats BKF Capital Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

