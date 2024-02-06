First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,534.43 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,552.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,436.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,404.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.