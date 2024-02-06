First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $236.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average is $223.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

