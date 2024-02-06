First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $26,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

