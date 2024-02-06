First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $29,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Get Our Latest Report on ASB

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.