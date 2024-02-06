First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $48,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $159.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

