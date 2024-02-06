First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $51,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 61,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

