First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,669,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,019,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,550,000 after buying an additional 648,662 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

