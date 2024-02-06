First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 418 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

