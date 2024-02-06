First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $383.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $388.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

