First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,348 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

