First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 23rd

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of FCBC stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $618.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $39.23.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
