First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 23rd

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $618.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

