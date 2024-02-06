First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,707 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of First Solar worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $164.92.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

