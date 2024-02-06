First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.