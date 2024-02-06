First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.