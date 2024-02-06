Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLYW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flywire by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flywire by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

