Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985,022 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.11% of Fortive worth $289,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

