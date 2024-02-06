Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $392,938,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

