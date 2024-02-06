Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.78%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

