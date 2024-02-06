FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Andersons, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Andersons in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Andersons has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.