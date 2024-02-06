FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $19.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.51. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $19.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.47 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $383.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

