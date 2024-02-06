FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

BHC stock opened at C$10.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

