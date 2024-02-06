FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.36.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

