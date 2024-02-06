FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Boosted by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.81.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.5 %

ENB opened at C$46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The firm has a market cap of C$99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$54.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.91.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 244.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

